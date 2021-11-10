Coats, iPhone stolen by suspect who robbed students at gunpoint as they walked to school in Detroit

Two students were robbed at gunpoint while walking to school in Detroit on Wednesday.

Police said the students, who are minors, were near Hayes and Manning at 8:15 a.m. when a suspect with a gun got out of a red Ford Fusion and said, "Give me your coats and iPhones 13."

The victims gave the suspect an iPhone 8, a red Moncler jacket, and a black bubble coat.

The suspect and a second person who was driving the Fusion fled the scene in reverse.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 313-596-5900 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.