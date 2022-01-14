Cold blast brings sub-zero wind chills Saturday

It's a fireplace, hot chocolate-kind of Saturday.

We are getting sub-zero wind chills overnight and early Saturday as a northeast wind brings bitterly cold air to Michigan. Lake effect snow showers are possible overnight too, just north of the city. Lows tonight 10/wind chill subzero -2

Cold start to Saturday with a mix of sun and clouds. High 19/7 Once again, expect wind chills in the single digits and sub zero range. Pets indoors please!

Milder but still colder than average for Sunday with dry weather. High 29/18.

A chance for snow showers early on the MLK holiday Monday. Breezy and cold 30/19.

Tuesday brings a chance for snow late into early Wednesday. 34/25.

Breezy and cold Wednesday, snow early. 32/13.

Dry Thursday and Friday with near seasonal temps: near 30/20.

