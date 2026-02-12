Cold and dry overnight with warming trend on the way

Quiet weather continues with a slow-moderating trend over the weekend - no big storms here.

For the rest of Thursday evening and overnight, partly cloudy, COLD and DRY with a low of 16.

Friday: Partly sunny and still CHILLY with a high of 37.

Saturday: It will be mostly cloudy with a high of 39 for Valentine's Day.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, not as cold with a high 42

Monday: Sun and clouds with a high of 43.

Tuesday: Increasing clouds with a high of 45.

Wednesday: Cloudy – rainy and MILDER with a high near 50

-Luterman