Cold and dry overnight with warming trend on the way
FOX 2 - Quiet weather continues with a slow-moderating trend over the weekend - no big storms here.
For the rest of Thursday evening and overnight, partly cloudy, COLD and DRY with a low of 16.
Friday: Partly sunny and still CHILLY with a high of 37.
Saturday: It will be mostly cloudy with a high of 39 for Valentine's Day.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, not as cold with a high 42
Monday: Sun and clouds with a high of 43.
Tuesday: Increasing clouds with a high of 45.
Wednesday: Cloudy – rainy and MILDER with a high near 50
ENJOY,
-Luterman
The Source: Information for this report is from Weather Authroity Rich Luterman.