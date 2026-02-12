The Salvation Army’s Bed & Bread Program Fights Hunger and Homelessness in Metro Detroit

This content was provided by our sponsor, Salvation Army of Metro Detroit. The FOX editorial team was not involved in the creation of this content.

article

Every day in metro Detroit, hunger and homelessness persist—and so does The Salvation Army of Metro Detroit’s Bed & Bread program. The year-round initiative provides food, shelter and support 365 days a year, ensuring neighbors across the community are met with dignity and care when they need it most.

Bed & Bread trucks are on the road daily, making designated stops throughout the city to serve hot, nutritious meals and distribute coats, hats, gloves, blankets and other essentials—especially critical during Michigan’s harsh winters. Over the course of a year, the program serves more than 1.6 million meals to individuals and families experiencing food insecurity and provides over 71,000 nights of shelter to those without a safe place to stay.

"Behind every meal and every bed is a person with a story, a family facing uncertainty or a neighbor simply trying to get through the day," said Major Dawn Worthy, metro Detroit area commander, The Salvation Army Great Lakes Division. "The Bed & Bread program is about meeting immediate needs while restoring hope."

For Betty and her grandchildren, the Bed & Bread trucks are a critical lifeline. With transportation barriers making trips to food pantries difficult, the trucks bring meals directly into her neighborhood. Every day, Betty’s family, along with other neighborhood residents, receive food.

Compassion also appears in quieter moments. On a cold winter day, a Bed & Bread truck driver noticed an older man walking through the snow in duct-taped shoes. After handing him a meal, a volunteer removed the brand-new shoes from his own feet and gave them to the man. In another instance, Letitia—a single mother who lost her apartment in a fire—found safety and stability at The Salvation Army’s women’s shelter before eventually moving into a home of her own with her daughters.

These moments are made possible through the Bed & Bread Club Radiothon, the primary source of funding for the program. Now in its 39th year, the 27-hour Radiothon—hosted by 760 WJR—begins Thursday, Feb. 26 at 4 p.m., shifting to a live broadcast at 6 a.m. Friday, Feb. 27 from Ford’s Garage in Dearborn, and concluding at 7 p.m. The fundraising goal is $1.275 million.

Those interested in supporting the Bed & Bread program can learn more or donate by visiting SAmetrodetroit.org. All donations stay local and directly support food, shelter and outreach services across metro Detroit.