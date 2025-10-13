A cold front moves in, making it cool and dry Tuesday

After a VERY NICE Tuesday a weak cold front will bring some cooler temps Wednesday and Thursday.

We may see some spotty showers Wednesday morning. A better chance for some much-needed rain comes over the upcoming weekend.

For the rest of Monday evening and overnight, just a few clouds. Expect to also see some patchy overnight fog with a low of 52.

Tuesday: Partly sunny and pleasant with a high of 72.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, cooler and perhaps some spotty morning showers with a high of 63.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and nice with a high of 63.

Friday: Sun and clouds with a high of 68.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with some afternoon and evening showers and a high of 75.

Sunday: Cloudy with scattered rain showers and a high of 65.

ENJOY,

-Luterman