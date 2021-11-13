Cold with some snow this weekend

Colder air is moving in. A strong area of Low pressure will be the focal point for our weather this weekend starting overnight with a low around freezing.

Continued windy with wind chills overnight in the 20s. As colder air moves in, scattered light rain will change over to light snow.

There will be a rain/snow mix for Saturday, continued cold and windy. High:44/32.

Better chance for snow on Sunday with light accumulations of 1 to 2 inches. Colder with a high of 40/31.

Monday morning brings a slight chance for lingering snow, then variably cloudy - 42/29.

Sun and clouds Tuesday, still below average temps: 46/39.

Windy Wednesday gets a boost in temps 55/37

Still breezy and dry Thursday 44/29.

Dry and chilly Friday with a high of 44.

