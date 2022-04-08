Comerica Park bag policy: Everything you can bring into the stadium
DETROIT (FOX 2) - It's not a good feeling when after the car ride, the pre-game revelry, the stress over parking, one finally gets to the front gate and they can't come in.
Or at least, their bag can't come in. It likely has some valuables inside. And now both the bag and probably the ticket holder will be stuck on the outside.
Jack White to perform national anthem at Comerica Park
It's a scenario to avoid. And along with Comerica Park's bag policy, there are a bevy of other objects one can bring into the stadium. Here's a breakdown.
Bag policy
There's actually an exception to the bag policy. Medical and diaper bags are the only compartments that are allowed inside the park.
Every other bag or container bigger than a wallet cannot come in.
Detroit Tigers Opening Day forecast: cloudy, rain likely
Any permitted bags will be searched upon arrival. From there, fans will need to walk through a metal detector, emptying their pockets along the way.
Permitted items in Comerica Park
- Baseball mitts/gloves
- Medical bags and diaper bags
- Binoculars
- Blankets
- Cameras (Video and sound recording devices, GoPros, tablets and professional cameras (detachable lens) are NOT allowed.)
- Drink boxes, if you have children in your party or for medical needs
- One factory sealed clear plastic bottle of unflavored water per guest
- Headphones
- Knitting needles
- Plastic baby bottles if you have a child in your party
- Seat cushions
- Signs and banners
- Single compartment wallets smaller than 4" x 6" x 1.5", with or without a handle or strap are permitted.
- Small radios
- Strollers (umbrella-type that folds up and will fit underneath the seat, large strollers may be checked at Guest Services)
- Umbrellas-small collapsible umbrellas
Non-permitted items in Comerica Park
Advertisement
- Aerosol cans (hairspray, mace, pepper spray, etc.)
- Animals (except approved service animals or service animals in training)
- All bags, purses, (except medical or diaper bags). Single compartment wallets smaller than 4" x 6" x 1.5", with or without a handle or strap are permitted.
- Baseball bats of any size
- Beach balls or other inflatable items
- Beverages (except drink boxes with children in your party or for medical needs)
- Bottles (glass or plastic; except one factory sealed clear bottle of unflavored water per guest)
- Brooms
- Fireworks, firearms or other weapons
- Fishing nets or poles
- Frisbees
- Hard sided coolers
- Knives
- Laser devices/pointers
- Liquid containers (glass or plastic; except one factory sealed clear bottle of unflavored water per guest)
- Marijuana or illegal narcotics, including accessories or paraphernalia associated with marijuana or illegal narcotics use.
- Markers and paint
- Noisemaking devices: air horns, bullhorns, thunder sticks, cowbells, bells, horns, kazoos, whistles and other noisemakers
- Non-baseball related signs
- Objects that can be used as missiles or projectiles: sticks, bats, clubs, Frisbees, beachballs
- Outside food
- Selfie sticks
- Skateboards, rollerblades, or hoverboards
- Squirt guns including super soakers
- Sticks, including signs attached to sticks
- Stools, folding chairs or back supports
- Umbrellas with metal tips and large golf umbrellas
- Unmanned aerial vehicle (i.e. drones)