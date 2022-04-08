Comerica Park bag policy: Everything you can bring into the stadium

article

It's not a good feeling when after the car ride, the pre-game revelry, the stress over parking, one finally gets to the front gate and they can't come in.

Or at least, their bag can't come in. It likely has some valuables inside. And now both the bag and probably the ticket holder will be stuck on the outside.

It's a scenario to avoid. And along with Comerica Park's bag policy, there are a bevy of other objects one can bring into the stadium. Here's a breakdown.

Bag policy

There's actually an exception to the bag policy. Medical and diaper bags are the only compartments that are allowed inside the park.

Every other bag or container bigger than a wallet cannot come in.

Any permitted bags will be searched upon arrival. From there, fans will need to walk through a metal detector, emptying their pockets along the way.

Permitted items in Comerica Park

Baseball mitts/gloves

Medical bags and diaper bags

Binoculars

Blankets

Cameras (Video and sound recording devices, GoPros, tablets and professional cameras (detachable lens) are NOT allowed.)

Drink boxes, if you have children in your party or for medical needs

One factory sealed clear plastic bottle of unflavored water per guest

Headphones

Knitting needles

Plastic baby bottles if you have a child in your party

Seat cushions

Signs and banners

Single compartment wallets smaller than 4" x 6" x 1.5", with or without a handle or strap are permitted.

Small radios

Strollers (umbrella-type that folds up and will fit underneath the seat, large strollers may be checked at Guest Services)

Umbrellas-small collapsible umbrellas

Non-permitted items in Comerica Park

