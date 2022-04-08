Jack White to perform national anthem at Detroit Tigers Opening Day game

article

Not since 2019 has an Opening Day included such energy and buzz around the celebratory start to Detroit Tigers baseball.

Following two disruptive years from the pandemic, the first official day of baseball won't hold back in releasing all that pent-up energy. And Jack White is going to help.

Sporting a new look but the same roots, the Detroit-native will be performing the National Anthem at Comerica Park on Friday.

"You already know Jack White wouldn't miss Detroit's biggest party!" wrote the Tigers' page online.

At 46 years old, the 12-time Grammy winner will be in attendance with his band to play an instrumental version of the National Anthem.

Additionally, there are a few other ways the team plans to celebrate Opening Day. That includes:

Celebrating the life of Kimera Bartee, who died in the last offseason. His son will throw out the first pitch

Honoring the Taylor North Little League World Series Championship team, which went on a run like no one was expecting when they won the series last August.

The Miller Lite Tailgate will be hosted in the McLaren Garage Plaza along Witherell Street outside Comerica Park.

Catch up on all Detroit Tigers coverage here.