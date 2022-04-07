Detroit Tigers Opening Day forecast: cloudy, rain likely

When the Detroit Tigers finally take the field on Friday, they will once again be playing through terrible weather and facing off-and-on showers. But then again, what's new?

Well, Derek Kevra decided to dive in about how often we actually get a decent Opening Day. If the trend holds up, it's about once a decade. This year won't be any different.

Starting around 8 a.m., we'll at 37 degrees. That is a cold way to start baseball season and it won't get much warmer. By noon, we'll only be at 43 and at 45 degrees by 2 p.m. And that's as warm as it gets!

Detroit Tigers Opening Day: How to get tickets to game vs. White Sox

On top of that, the chance of rain is between 27 and 62% throughout the day. In other words, off-and-on showers all day long.

Will they play? Derek thinks so, but he doesn't make that decision.

So how common is it for the weather to be completely terrible? Very.

Detroit Tigers spent big on Javier Báez, Eduardo Rodríguez for relevancy in 2022

Since 2015, the last time it was nice (we hit 60 degrees that day!), the weather has been cold and wet.

In 2021, we had a high of just 37 degrees with snow. Though it did give us that classic shot of Miguel Cabrera's homerun through the snow.

2020 doesn't count because the pandemic pushed Opening Day back to the summer. In 2019, we hit 43 degrees with rain, 2018 was 46, with rain, 2017 it was 52 but it snowed in the morning, and in 2016 it was a crisp 43 with snow.

So, in other words, this is Opening Day in Detroit. Bundle up.