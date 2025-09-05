Commerce Township multi car crash leaves one dead, roads closed

One person is dead in a multi-car crash on the M5 and Pontiac Trail that left multiple roads shut down.

FOX 2 crews were on the scene and saw several cars involved in the crash with first responders lining the streets. When they arrived, crews saw atleast one body under a tarp.

M5, Pontiac Trail, and Martin are shut down in that area. It is unknown when they will reopen.

It is also unknown as of Friday night what the cause of the crash was or the status of the other passengers in the vehicles.

Police say they will have additional information on Saturday.

Watch FOX 2 Detroit LIVE: