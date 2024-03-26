10-unit strip mall catches fire on Groesbeck in Warren

article

A 10-unit strip mall caught fire Tuesday evening, confirmed Warren Fire Commissioner Skip McAdams. The building is a total loss.

The fire began around 7 p.m. at Frazho Plaza on the 26000 block of Groesbeck Highway, near Frazho Road. It took firefighters over two hours to put out the flames. They are still at the scene, working on several hot spots.

McAdams said the fire started in one unit and spread to the common attic. The fire then traveled down the building.

Firefighters had to assume a defensive position due to part of the building beginning to collapse, the commissioner said. Two people were inside two of the units when the fire erupted, but got out safely.

At this time, the Warren Fire Department believes no one else was inside the building.

According to Google Maps, several businesses are located in the plaza – including Country's Barber Godz, Changing Faces Beauty Salon, and American Motorsports Shop.

It is still unclear what caused the fire or where it started.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 2 Detroit for updates.