Community Choice Foundation's scholarship program has scholarships to award but fewer applicants

Jeswin David is one of about 250 students who has gotten money to advance their education through the Community Choice Foundation's scholarship program.

"I think a lot of people that I talk to, have family here or just grew up here they're very passionate about their roots and want to give back to this community," David said.

David got $2,500 in the spring of 2019 and used the money to attend Michigan State University.

"I'm a human bio major right now and I'm planning on pursuing a pre-med track and going to med school," he said.

Jeswin's brother is also a recipient. But back in 2013 has gone on to medical school in Michigan and is preparing for residency in the state. Every little bit helps in achieving those goals.

"It is really huge just like having that little bit of money to alleviate some of the expenses for college," David said.

Every year the foundation gives $100,000 total to students who plan to use their skills and education to make Michigan a better place to live and work. And the first part of that is getting students to commit to attending a college university or skilled trade or technical program in the state - which helps to decrease so-called brain drain.



Like with so many things, the pandemic seems to have slowed the number of people going after the scholarships.

"The key being we want to keep talent here," said Jeremy Cybulski, Community Choice. "Where that could be a concern, I would almost see that as an opportunity for students because we're seeing lower numbers of students applying for the scholarship. That is more of an opportunity for you to achieve one of these scholarships."

The deadline to apply is Feb, 28. LEARN MORE HERE.

Since the program's inception, more than $1.2 million in scholarship money has been doled out.

Cybulski says past recipients are also beginning to create a loose network helping one another as they become professionals and find unique ways to help their communities and more recent graduates.