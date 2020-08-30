Community gathers to support Dearborn Heights family after losing everything in house fire

As they came with cars full of donations, the Dearborn Heights Community wrapped their arms around a family in need. They came with furniture, food, and money to help the Acosta family get back on their feet, after a devastating fire.

"It gives you hope for humanity when something like this happens and there's so much outpouring and outreach for people to come and support its fantastic," said Paul Finch who donated furniture to the family.

"I fully expected my family to pull together and friends to try to make something happen, but to have the community come together like this is just astonishing," said Nick Acosta.

FOX 2 first told you about the Acosta's heartbreaking loss on Saturday. Nick said his 20-year-old brother, Christian, battled a mental illness for the last few months and his family desperately tried to help. Then last Sunday, Nick said Christian wanted to take his life, and set his room on fire. The fire flames quickly spread. Christian's family got out, but he died from his injuries a few days later.

"He was a very caring guy," Nick said. "I know at face value it doesn't seem that way, but he was a normal kid going through what seemed like normal kid issues."

Adding to the family grief, everything inside of their home was destroyed. Meanwhile, a friend and city council didn't want the Acostas to silently suffer, so they worked together on this donation drive hosted by the non-profit Eternal Light.

"I'm very excited it's bigger than I thought," said family friend Nadia Nasir. "I was thinking at first I could just pick up a few donations from people's houses whatever, but then there was so many of them."

Advertisement

"Mental illness that issue is very dear to me especially being a veteran," said Councilman Bill Bazzi. "I've seen a lot with my career in the military. Anything we can do to help anybody in need if anyone is having issues. I hope they come forward."

Now as the Acostas see the outpouring of support, they're incredibly grateful because their community showed up when they needed it most.

"It's one large hug, it's a very large hug and it's definitely helping my family get through this," Nick said.

