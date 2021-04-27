Community Housing Network says pandemic has made homeless' need greater than ever

We have heard the message to stay home during the pandemic, which is easier said than done when you don't have a home.



Community Housing Network has been doing the work to help people for 20 years. Marc Craig with CHN joins us to talk about their mission.

"What we are finding is that one, there are more people or other homeless or precariously housed right now," he said. "The pandemic has had a dramatic economic effect on people with disabilities, people on fixed incomes, people who are in lower-income jobs, and that has resulted in a lot of need out there."

FOX 2: "The feds have helped with some programs like the eviction moratorium. But you say that doesn't cover everyone."

"Those programs don't cover everything. A lot of the people who come to us, come to us with literally nothing but the clothes on their back," Craig said."They have no ID for example, no vital documents, obviously no money in the bank, and they have depleted their savings.

"And a lot of the people who come to us are not the people you would expect. A lot of the people we serve in our homeless programs for example are women with children."

FOX 2: "We have to remember this can be anyone."

Advertisement

"Yes, exactly, so many people are one paycheck away from losing their home or losing their housing," he said. "First of all, having a safe secure place to call home is vital, not only in terms of staying out of the elements but think about it, if you don't have a home, then your kids aren't going to be able to go to school. You won't be able to secure employment. You're not going to be able to stay healthy."



Roop Raj will serve as your master of ceremony for a fundraising event on April 29th at 7 p.m. For more information go to the website communityhousingnetwork.org.