Community spreads holiday cheer by waving lights outside pediatric hospital

Back for the third year, Moonbeams for Sweet Dreams is a chance for the community to rally together to show pediatric patients in the hospital during the holidays that they are loved and appreciated.

The event, which runs Dec. 1 - 25, is held each night around 8 p.m. outside Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak. Hundreds of people gather outside the windows with their brightest flashlights, glow sticks, light-up gloves and more, to wave to the children.

"As the parent of a child who has been in the hospital during the holidays, our family recognizes the importance of Moonbeams for Sweet Dreams," said Wendy Lemon of Royal Oak. "My family knows how alone you can feel being admitted to the hospital during these times. And that's why when we are not in the hospital, we love shining hope through our flashlights from the other side of the glass."

Watch the video below to check out what it looks like:

Volunteers are encouraged to sign up ahead of time, by clicking here. Anyone is welcome to attend any night. Just bring your light.

Specific parking directions according to Beaumont Hospital: "Upon entering the Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak campus from Thirteen Mile, follow the signs to the North parking deck. Parking is available in the two lots across from the North Parking Deck and just east of the Medical Office Building on the Beaumont, Royal Oak campus. For handicap parking, please follow the signs to the handicap lot. From the Coolidge entrance, follow the signs to the Neuroscience center parking lot. Please note that if the parking areas are full when you arrive, you may wish to return on another night."

