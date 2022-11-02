If there's any sign of the strangeness of the election, it's the competing round of endorsements in the 7th Congressional District race.

Elissa Slotkin, a Democrat, received an endorsement for the seat from Republican Liz Cheney Tuesday night. And two days ago, her opponent Republican Tom Barrett was endorsed by former Democratic Party member Tulsi Gabbard.

The race, which has become one of the most expensive in the country, presents a captivating window into the political season with just a week to go before the election. Tens of millions of dollars are being channeled into the race, which features a two-time incumbent battling a well-known state House representative.

While the race is a local one for the citizens of counties that surround Lansing and along the I-96 corridor, it also has national implications with the balance of power in the U.S. House expected to flip from Democrats to Republicans.

This week, Gabbard appeared in a campaign video endorsing Barrett after she left the Democratic Party in October.

"I'm here and really proud to support fellow veteran Tom Barrett, who's stepping up to serve and lead our country in a time of need in Congress," Gabbard said. "Having served in Congress for eight years on the Armed Services and Foreign Affairs Committees, I know firsthand that a vote for Slotkin is a vote for more war,"

She also accused Slotkin of working with warmongers.

Cheney, who is facing the twilight weeks of her time in office as Wyoming's lone representative after she lost in her primary, stumped for Slotkin in East Lansing during a campaign event. She said it was the first time she had ever campaigned for a Democrat.

"We're facing threats - in particular from people who deny the results of the last election as does Representative Slotkin's opponent in this race," Cheney told FOX 2. "And I think people need to understand that we can't just vote on traditional party lines."

Slotkin has gained a reputation for winning close races during an extremely partisan time - winning her past two terms in a district that was considered a toss-up by political wonks. However, her race with Barrett represents the first time she is up against a former state legislator who spent years in Lansing.