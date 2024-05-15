Concern grows for Metro Detroit doctor volunteering in Gaza stranded after border closes

"Hi, this is Dr. Ammar Ghanem, I’m coming from Detroit, Michigan. I’m volunteering in the Gaza hospital," he says in a video.

That's Dr. Ammar Ghanem, a doctor from West Bloomfield who believed he could make a difference in helping people in Gaza amid the war between Israel and Hamas.



"I came here for the sake of helping," he said. "I felt my specialties are very well needed."

Yet after a two-week humanitarian visit to Gaza and Rafah, the doctor could not leave after the border appeared to be shut down.



"This is the only place in Gaza that Rafa is still holding," said Osama Siblani.

Siblani, the editor of the Arab American News, described the situation in Gaza.

FOX 2: "What is the likelihood that the doctor will be able to come home?"

"Well, we're hoping that maybe our administration, the Biden administration can intervene and make sure that they are not hurt - 21 doctors - and that they can leave," Siblani said.

Doctor Ghanem said in a text to FOX 2:

"I feel I am in danger in spite of promises about the safety of the hospital. This is mainly because of prior attacks on hospitals and medical professional staffs."

FOX 2: "How dangerous is Gaza now?"

"Very dangerous," Siblani said.

And the doctor said: "I hope we are evacuated soon and safely and I also hope they will allow the team waiting in Egypt to replace us to enter Gaza. We can not leave those people alone."

"It’s hard to describe unless you can see it (with) your eyes," the doctor said.

But as of Wednesday, the doctor is safe.

Dr. Ammar Ghanem



