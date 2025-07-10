Concrete pool queen drowning in excuses

Say hi to Lynne.

"This is crap," she said.

Lynne Potoroka runs a concrete company with her husband Walter. You've heard of companies that love their customers? Well, Lynne hates her customers.

At least the customers who sued her claimed her company took their money and didn't finish their jobs.

Rob Wolchek: "Do you think that they're scammers or just bad business people?"

"Scammers," said Ann, a victim.

"It can't be overstated that this was the worst contractor experience I've ever had," said Greg, a victim.

"I don't care if he thinks I'm a terrible person," Lynne said.

Yeah, Lynne doesn't like people that take her to court and Lynne doesn't like Rob Wolchek.

