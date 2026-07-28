Congresswoman Haley Stevens, Dr. Abdul El-Sayed trade parting shots, post-debate

The Brief FOX 2 held a Democratic US Senate debate between US Rep. Haley Sevens and Dr. Abdul El-Sayed Monday. Afterward both candidates got a chance to sound off in the reaction room. El-Sayed got to address topics like his tax returns, while Stevens responded to energy lobby donation claims.



Progressive outsider Dr. Abdul El-Sayed and veteran US Representative Haley Stevens went head-to-head in the FOX 2 Primary debate Monday.

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Once the head-to-head debate ended, both Democrats fired back reactions to claims made, and continued their pitches to voters in the reaction room.

Stevens, a four-term member of Congress, elaborated on her stance with DTE Energy and stance against policies by President Trump, afterward.

"I think my receipts, and what I am leading the fight on speaks for itself right now," she said. "You know, I am telling DTE that you are screwing over your rate payers and you are going to lose your federal funds. I am standing up to Donald Trump and these reckless abuses of power."

When pressed about taking donations from DTE and Consumers Energy, Stevens said that she received it a month before she entered the Senate race.

See below for Stevens' full remarks in the reaction room:

In the reaction room, El-Sayed faced further financial questions about his granular items in his tax returns that have yet to surface in his filings.

"I think this is all a distraction from the question of who are all the 501C4s that have funded Center Forward (PAC), who are all the funders behind the Center for Democratic Priorities?" El-Sayed said. "Now, to say that somehow my tax return is more important to the voters in the state than the $60 million that have been spent in this race on ads, most of them attacking me at this point, I think is missing the vote – so, I'm happy to release everything."

He was also asked about Stevens repeatedly referencing she was the only non-millionaire in the race between El-Sayed and Republican Mike Rogers.

El-Sayed said that maybe, when you add up his wife and his incomes on their taxes, then added that Stevens is filing single so it is not a "apples to apples" comparison.

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Stevens said afterward she thought the debate included too many attacks on her, not enough on the race itself and how the party can defeat Rogers in the General Election.

El-Sayed spoke in the reaction room about Stevens representing business-as-usual DC politics, with tough talk about issues like utilities, then doing another in accepting donations, claiming his campaign is being outspent 12-1.

What's next:

Primary Election early voting is now underway at different locations around the state. Go to Michigan.gov/Vote for your nearby site.

The period for early voting is held about nine days prior to the election date.

Primary Election day is Aug. 4th, while the General Election is Nov. 3.

Watch the full Stevens-El-Sayed Debate: