Ann Arbor man who groomed, abducted 12-year-old Iowa girl, sentenced to jail

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The Brief A 32-year-old Michigan man has been sentenced for grooming and kidnapping a 12-year-old girl. Daniyal Khan met the Waterloo girl online and abducted her on April 5, triggering an Amber Alert. Khan was sentenced to 20 years last week in Iowa court.



A man from Ann Arbor was sentenced last week after kidnapping a 12-year-old girl from Iowa, triggering an Amber Alert last April.

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Daniyal Khan was convicted in September of multiple charges including false imprisonment, child stealing and indecent contact with a child.

Khan was sentenced to 20 years in prison last week in Blackhawk County, Iowa for kidnapping the child, who was taken from Waterloo.

Ann Arbor man met girl on Snapchat

Timeline:

Khan, 32, was messaging the girl on Snapchat before he picked her up on Easter Sunday, according to reports.

On April 5, the Waterloo Police Department in Iowa requested the Amber Alert.

That same day police were told Khan's vehicle had been found in Coloma Township, Michigan. The 12-year-old was found safe.

Afterwards, Khan was placed behind bars in Berrien County before being extradited.

According to published reports, the defense had argued the girl had lied to him about being 20 years old and another time, 18.

The prosecutor countered that the girl told Khan she was 12.