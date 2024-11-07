Construction worker dies after being hit by car on I-75 in Detroit

article

A construction worker died from injuries he suffered after he was hit by a car while in a work zone Wednesday in Detroit.

Police said the 53-year-old Lincoln Park man was working in the right lane of southbound I-75 near Springwells when he was hit by a Kia car driven by a 71-year-old Allen Park man around 1:40 p.m. The victim was taken to a hospital, where he died overnight.

"We want to remind drivers to move over when they see construction vehicles on the side or in the roadway working," said Michigan State Police F/Lt Mike Shaw "The suspect that struck the worker stopped on scene after the crash. After the investigation is completed, an investigators' report will be submitted to the prosecutor's office."