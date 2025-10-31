Consumers Energy looking to sell hydroelectric dams to Confluence Hydro

The Brief Consumers Energy announced they are looking to sell their dams to Confluence Hydro. The utility said the sale to Confluence Hydro would ensure the dams will continue to operate safely. They expect the approval process to take 12 to 18 months.



Consumers Energy has announced they are asking state and federal regulators to approve the sale of their hydroelectric dams to Confluence Hydro, which they say will reduce costs for customers.

Big picture view:

The utility said the sale to Confluence Hydro would ensure the dams will continue to operate safely and provide economic and recreational benefits for nearby communities.

Consumers Energy sent their sale request to the Michigan Public Service Commission (MPSC) and Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC).

If the sale is approved, Confluence Hydro would own the dams with a 30-year agreement to sell energy, capacity and renewable energy credits they produce back to Consumers Energy.

According to Consumers, Confluence Hydro has owned and operated dozens of power facilities, including hydroelectric dams.

They expect the approval process to take 12 to 18 months.

What you can do:

Consumers Energy and Confluence Hydro will also host six community meetings to share an update on the sale, starting Nov. 19 through mid-December.

You can learn more by tapping here.