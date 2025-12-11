Alcohol awareness is key for holiday celebrations

The Brief Those battling addiction are especially at risk during the holidays. Recreational drinking is a hazard for many, so we all need alcohol awareness.



A lot of celebrations are taking place this holiday season - many involving alchohol.

The backstory:

If you do not drink how can you enjoy the celebrations and stay on track - and how can the rest of us understand this addiction a little better.

When you struggle to control cravings or you continue drinking alcohol even when it impacts your life negatively, it might be an alcohol-use disorder.

Addiction is complicated, it can involve environmental factors and genetics but addiction psychiatrist Dr. Ibrahim Sablaban explains the brain biology.

Make sure you remind yourself that celebrating isn't just about recreational drinking, there are so many traditions that don't involve drinking, including food, games and religious ceremonies.

Amid it all, be prepared to protect yourself.

Acknowledging the addiction, talking to a sponsor, seeing a psychologist - all are important.

Plan ahead to make sure you have support either from groups or family members.

Watch the video for more information.