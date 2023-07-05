Parts of Michigan that experience persistent power outages could be part of a pilot project to bury electrical lines in the near future.

Consumer's Energy, one of the state's largest utilities that provides electricity to much of the west and northern regions of the lower peninsula said it was seeking approval from a state commission to test how burying electrical lines could increase resilience.

Grids in Genesee, Livingston, Allegan, Ottawa, Montcalm, and Iosco counties are part of the proposed pilot.

Residents in Michigan have come to almost expect periods of no power due to extreme weather. Utilities like Consumers and DTE are frequent targets of criticism for the rates of power outages among both lawmakers and consumers.

Often times it's strong winds and heavy precipitation that knock down power lines. One solution would be to bury the lines underground and out of the way of falling branches and ice, though utilities have resisted this remedy due to the cost.

According to Consumers, burying its electrical lines would improve its grid resiliency by 90%.

"Historically the costs to bury lines have been too expensive, but we have driven down the cost per mile to be equivalent to above-ground hardening costs," said Greg Salisbury, vice president of electric distribution engineering. "This pilot will help us learn even more about how to bury lines in ways that keep costs as low as possible, allowing us to bury additional lines in the future."

The utility says it's aiming to bury 400 miles of electrical lines a year. Currently, about 15% of its lines are underground - mostly in areas with high population density.