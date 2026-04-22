Contentious testimony, virtual walk-through of Melvindale Officer's killing part of trial on day 2

The Brief Day two of Michael Lopez's murder trial included witness testimony and a virtual walk-through of the crime scene. The defendant is arguing in self-defense when he fatally shot Melvindale Officer Mohamed Said.



Day two of Michael Lopez's murder trial included contentious testimony from a friend of the defendant as well as details from a witness who saw him fatally shoot Melvindale Officer Mohamed Said.

Lopez is charged with several felonies in addition to the murder charge following the 2024 shooting death of Said.

Day 2 of Melvindale officer trial

A virtual walk-through of the crime scene, equipment deployed during the shooting, as well as an explanation of a .357 Magnum that was discarded during the incident were among the details revealed on the second day of the murder trial.

‘They struggled’

Among those who spoke was Ralph Turner, who saw the moment Lopez killed Said.

"They struggled. He is trying to get the gun on the ground," he told the court. "In the process he ends up getting the gun, he flips onto his back and shoots the officer."

When the prosecutor asked what happened next, Turner said officer Said fell "backwards."

‘I didn’t witness anything'

Rebecca Davis, a friend of Lopez's, also spoke during the trial. She claimed to not have done anything wrong and unaware why she had been called to testify.

"I’m not understanding why I’m here if I stated I did not see anything, I wasn’t even there," she told the prosecution, which clarified she had witnessed events "prior to" the shooting.

"I didn’t witness anything though," she said. "I’m a witness to your cop coming to us aggressively."

The statement drew a rebuke from the judge.

Related article

Dig deeper:

In addition to the witnesses, the medical examiner also provided an explanation to the court, saying officer Said died by a gunshot to the face.

Lopez's attorney is arguing the defendant shot Said in self-defense.

The shooting happened on July 21, 2024, after a foot chase that unfolded when Lopez was seen littering, spurring calls from Said to tell him to pick it up.

What's next:

Lopez is expected to testify during the trial.

Day 3 of the trial resumes on Thursday.