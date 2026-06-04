Man impaled from chaotic crash after suspected pursuit in Detroit

The Brief A wild crash left a man impaled in Detroit according to first responders on the city's west side. The man is in critical condition after the vehicle landed on a classic car and an SUV. It is unclear if ICE was involved. Witnesses claimed multiple agents were at the scene.



A suspected police chase ended in a wild crash on Detroit's west side, leaving the driver impaled, according to first responders.

The backstory:

Broken branches and damaged property mark the path the vehicle took through the neighborhood - crash landing in the 6700 block of Warwick on the city's west side.

Neighbors say they're shaken by what happened.

Detroit police and ICE left the scene a few hours ago, but the damage remains. Witnesses claimed ICE agents were involved, but the authorities are not revealing any information as of yet.

Dajuan Matkins says he was home with his family when the crash damaged his vehicle.

"I heard boom, boom. It was a whole accident. They came. They act like they can't talk," he said.

Matkins says he's frustrated by the damage to a pair of his vehicles.

"I'm irritated. I'm irritated because my car — that's a $20,000 '87 Monte Carlo. My truck was brand new. I'm irritated," he said.

The Detroit Fire Department says a vehicle crashed into an unoccupied parked vehicle near Warwick and Whitlock around 10:18 a.m.

When medics arrived, they found the 30-year-old driver impaled. According to the Fire Department, part of a fence went through the windshield and into the driver's upper torso.

The driver was breathing and conscious when first responders treated him. He remains in critical condition.

The crash shook the neighborhood.

One witness, who asked not to be identified, said there were too many ICE agents involved in the pursuit and that the chase should not have happened in a neighborhood with so many children around.

"This man was chased into our neighborhood, a residential neighborhood where there are children up and down our block," they said. "Dang near every single home has children living happy, free, their best life.

"He clearly lost control and ended up on top of an old-school G-body, and also damaging the garage it was parked in front of. It's absurd. It's insane to me. This is not supposed to be happening in our residential communities."

Police say the investigation is ongoing.