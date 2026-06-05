Gordie Howe Bridge opening: Political sides point fingers as wait drags on

The Brief Despite a scheduled timeframe of spring 2026 to open, the Gordie Howe Bridge remains closed. The $5 billion bridge connecting Detroit and Windsor has been under construction for years While President Donald Trump is being blamed by Democrats and some Canadian officials, Republicans say it is a negotiation tactic to help the US.



The Gordie Howe International Bridge appears to be nearing completion, but a firm opening date remains unclear, leaving residents on both sides of the border wondering when they will finally be able to use the long-awaited crossing.

Big picture view:

The $5 billion bridge connecting Detroit and Windsor has been under construction for years and was previously expected to open in spring 2026. While work appears to be largely complete, officials have not announced a definitive opening date.

The uncertainty has become a source of frustration for some residents.

"It should've been open," Windsor resident Jamal Lewis said. "I know there's some discussion about when it should be open. Since we're so close to each other, it should be open so we can freely connect to each other. It's just a look across the bridge."

In Windsor, a sign near the bridge reflects the sentiment of some residents, reading: "Gordie Howe says, 'Open my bridge.'"

The debate has also become political.

Recently, Michigan Democrats called on President Donald Trump to move forward with opening the bridge, arguing that the project is essentially complete. In a statement, Democrats said, "It's well past time for Donald Trump and Republicans to quit playing political games and open this bridge."

The bridge became a political flashpoint earlier this year after Trump threatened to block its opening until, he said, the United States is fully compensated for its role in the project.

What they're saying:

Despite the political rhetoric, local officials say they have not been given a timeline for when traffic will begin crossing the span.

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens said he believes both sides are prepared for the bridge to open but acknowledged that he does not know when that will happen.

"We're ready to go on our side. I'm sure the U.S. and Michigan are ready to go on their side," Dilkens said. "What I know is people in Windsor and Detroit are ready to see this bridge open."

Dilkens said the bridge will offer more than just another border crossing. In addition to vehicle traffic, it will allow pedestrians and cyclists to travel between the two cities.

"We'll be able to ride our bikes. You'll be able to walk across this bridge, and of course drive across it," Dilkens said. "This bridge is more than just a symbol of connection. It's a real connection linking two great communities together."

FOX 2 also spoke with Michigan Rep. Gina Johnsen, who defended Trump's position, saying the president is focused on putting "America first."

While officials continue to debate the project's future, residents in Detroit and Windsor are still waiting for a clear answer to a simple question: When will the Gordie Howe International Bridge finally open?

Businesses on both sides of the border are also closely watching the situation, anticipating the economic impact the new crossing could bring once it opens.

The other side:

Michigan Democrats and some Canadian officials are pointing to President Donald Trump as the reason for the delay.

Michigan Rep. Gina Johnsen, a Republican from Lake Odessa, disagrees, arguing that Trump is protecting American interests as negotiations continue.

"Trump is looking out for Michigan," Johnsen said. "He's willing to negotiate so we're not left out paying for border control, immigration costs and monitoring all of that."

Johnsen said the president's approach reflects his "America First" agenda and pointed to other issues she believes demonstrate his support for Michigan, including efforts related to Selfridge Air National Guard Base and tax policy.

The political debate comes as frustration grows on both sides of the border over the bridge's uncertain opening date.

While reporting in Windsor, FOX 2 found signs highlighting residents' impatience, including one that reads: "Gordie Howe says: Open My Bridge."

Michigan Democrats recently called on Trump to allow the nearly completed bridge to open, accusing Republicans of unnecessarily delaying the project.

In a statement, Democrats said, "It's well past time for Donald Trump and Republicans to quit playing political games and open this bridge."

The bridge authority previously said the $5 billion crossing was expected to open in spring 2026. Earlier this year, however, Trump threatened to block the opening until, he said, the United States is fully compensated.

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens said the uncertainty surrounding the bridge is occurring at a time when cross-border trade is already being affected by Trump's tariffs.

Still, Dilkens said Windsor's economy will endure if the bridge remains closed longer than expected.

"What I've said to our government, and what I've said publicly, is I don't want us to take a bad deal because President Trump is trying to use the opening of this bridge as some form of leverage," Dilkens said.

Dilkens noted that Canada financed the entire construction cost of the Gordie Howe International Bridge and said the project was built as a partnership between Canada and Michigan.

According to Dilkens, toll revenue will eventually repay construction costs before proceeds are split between the two partners.

"It's a great example of partnership," Dilkens said. "But I don't want my country to take a bad deal to go on bended knee to President Trump because of some craziness that he's putting forward."

Despite growing political pressure from both sides of the border, officials still have not announced a firm opening date for the bridge.