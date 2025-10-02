The Cookie Kids: Fundraising for Lions tickets

The Brief A group of children in Pinckney, Michigan, dubbed "The Cookie Kids," are selling homemade cookies to raise money for Detroit Lions tickets. The kids set up a table at the end of their driveway, selling various flavors of cookies for $5 a pack to achieve their goal. The "Cookie Kids" appeared on the FOX 2 Sports Office show to promote their effort to score seats to a game.



The Detroit Lions are one of the hottest tickets in the NFL and there's a group in southeast Michigan who are selling cookies – just trying to get seats to a game.

The Cookie Kids joined the FOX 2 Sports Office LIVE via Zoom on Tuesday, Sept. 30. Surrounded by Lions gear, The Cookie Kids have set up a table at the end of the driveway in hopes of scoring some Lions tickets.

The Cookie Kids are selling homemade cookies for $5 a pack. On Wednesday, chocolate chip, peanut butter, snickerdoodles, monster cookies, and oatmeal raisin. At $5 each, that's a great price!

You can score your own pack of cookies and help the six kids get closer to their goal of Lions tickets!

They're selling the cookies at the end of the driveway on McGregor Road in Pinckney, Michigan.

They didn't say if there was a specific game that they're hoping to buy tickets for — but for just $5, you can get a pack of fresh, homemade cookies and get these kids closer to their goal!

