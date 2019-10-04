Cooking class with Dr. Lauren The Culinary Doctor Oct. 5

Dr. Lauren Powell, The Culinary Doctor, is back in Michigan for a healthy cooking class.

The class is Saturday, Oct. 5 at Triumph Church. You can register online for the class at www.triumphch.org.

She joined us on The Nine ahead of her class to show us some recipes for her fall favorites. You can get her spaghetti squash recipe below.

SPAGHETTI SQUASH

Ingredients

1 large spaghetti squash

Olive oil

Sea salt

Black pepper

2 cloves of garlic

1lb ground turkey

¼ onion

1 cup mushrooms

1 jar favorite marinara sauce

Italian seasoning

2 cups spinach

Recipe

1. Cut squash in half the long way. If this is difficult for you, put squash in microwave for 2-3 minutes to soften, then try to cut.

2. Rub inside of squash with olive oil.

3. Season squash with sea salt and black pepper

4. Line baking sheet with parchment paper or aluminum foil. Sit quash cut site up. Bake in oven for 55 min at 400 degrees.

5. While that's baking prepare your sauce. Sautee onion in olive oil until fragrant. Add in minced garlic cloves.

6. Add in ground turkey.

7. Season with salt and pepper, cook until brown.

8. Add in minced mushrooms.

9. Add in your favorite jar of sauce (or make your own!)

10. Turn heat down and add in fresh spinach.

11. Add in Italian seasoning and sea salt to taste.

12. When butternut squash is ready, take a fork through it to create "noodles"

13. Serve noodles with sauce on top.