Cooking Kona Crusted Prime Sirloin with Seasons 52

Seasons 52, a fresh grill and wine bar, is launching a new autumn-inspired three-course menu just in time for fall.

The entrees will be prepared using oak-fire grilling and brick oven-roasting to be naturally lighter and under 595 calories.

Executive Chef Partner Elizabeth Cericola joined us on The Nine to tell us more about the entrees, and to show us how to make their Kona-Crusted Prime Sirloin. You can get the recipe below.

Kona-Crusted Prime Sirloin

Inspired by Seasons 52

Ingredients:

2 - 6 oz. prime top sirloin steaks

2 tbsp. Extra Virgin Olive oil

2 tbsp. Kona coffee spice rub

Kosher Salt, as needed

3 cups of Brussels sprouts

2 cups of cremini or shiitake mushrooms

1 cup of pearl onions, peeled

1 cup of half and half

1 cup of heavy cream

1 tbsp. of roasted garlic puree

1 tsp. thyme, chopped

½ cup of parmesan, grated

¼ cup of Dijon mustard

½ cup of Brandy

Tools Needed:

Grill

2 roasting pans

Tongs

Vegetables Procedure:

Wash Brussels sprouts under cold running water, then pat dry.

With a paring knife, remove the stem then cut in half.

Toss with pearl onions, olive oil and generous pinch of salt in a roasting pan. Place in the oven at 350 degrees for 20-25 minutes, or until tender when pierced with a fork.

Cut the mushrooms in half or quarters, depending on the size.

Toss the mushrooms with olive oil salt and pepper. Place in the oven at 400 degrees for 10-15 minutes or until tender.

Brandy Cream Sauce Procedure:

In a saucepan, whisk the half and half, heavy cream, roasted garlic, thyme, parmesan, salt, Dijon mustard and Brandy to combine.

Bring to a simmer over medium heat just long enough for the sauce to thicken.

Steak Procedure:

Generously season the sirloins with Kosher salt and Kona rub on both sides.

Place seasoned sirloin on clean, hot grill. Cook to desired doneness, flipping and rotating periodically to prevent the rub from charring.

Remove steak from grill and let rest for two minutes.

Plate Brussels sprouts, pearl onions and mushrooms on a serving plate, then place the steak on top.

Pour brandy cream sauce over and around the vegetables and serve.

Recipe serves two.