Cooking perch with Tom's Oyster Bar

Royal Oak Restaurant Week is back, from Friday, October 18 through Sunday, October 27.

More than 20 of downtown Royal Oak's top restaurants and venues will have special 3-course lunch and dinner menus for $15 - $35 a person. No tickets or passes are necessary, but reservations are strongly recommended.

Stephanie McIntyre joined us in the FOX 2 Cooking School to tell us more about restaurant week, along with Jamal Alashmaly from Tom's Oyster Bar & Ale Mary's Beer Hall. You can get his perch recipe below.

Ingredients

Perch, 3 or 4

A.P Flour, Dredge

Salt & Pepper to taste

Chef Vegetable (4oz) 1 Pack

Butter, 2 Tbsp

Red Skin Potato Wedge (4oz)

Salt & Pepper to taste

Gribiche 2 oz

Toms Cole Slaw 2 oz

Process

Dredge Perch in flour Season With Salt & Pepper. Heat a skillet, and then add oil. Pan sauté the perch flesh side down until brown, then turn over.

Add chef veg to a separate pan, and prepare according to specific variation.

Add two tablespoons of butter to the perch and lightly baste. Season with salt and pepper.

Cook potatoes until golden brown, season with salt and pepper.

Place the perch layered on a teardrop plate, as well as the veg and potato. Garnish with 2oz cups of Gribiche and coleslaw, and a lemon wedge.

