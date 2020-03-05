Cooking with Brittney Brown from Vegas Chef Prizefight

A new show on Food Network, Vegas Chef Prizefight, premiers on March 5. A Detroit native will be competing, Brittney Brown. She's gone from working Bacco and Lady of the House and is now the owner and chef of OMNI, a pop-up catering business.

She joined us on The Nine to tell us more about her food and the show. You can get her recipe for Creole shrimp cakes below.

Creole Shrimp cakes with Smokey Remoulade

1 pound finely chopped peeled and deveined shrimp[cooked]

1/3 cup mayonnaise

1/4 cup ritz crackers

1 egg

1/2 tablespoon chopped red onion

1 tablespoon chopped red pepper

1 tablespoon of lemon zest

1/2 tablespoon chopped celery

1 teaspoon Old bay seasoning

1 teaspoon granualated garlic

1 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

2 tablespoons olive oil

Pusle Ritz crackers finely in food processor Combine all ingredients except oil together and form into 8 patties. They will be soft and loose - don't worry! Chill for about 30 minutes in the fridge

Heat the oil in a large skillet over medium high heat. Add patties to skillet - you may find it easiest to help them along by transferring them from the plate to the skillet with a spatula. Fry each side until golden brown, about 3-5 minutes per side. Serve with remoulade

Smokey Remoulade

1 1/4 cups mayonnaise

1/4 cup mustard (Dijon mustard if possible)

2 teaspoons of lemon zest

1 Tbsp smoked Hungarian paprika

1-2 teaspoons Cajun

2 teaspoons chopped capers 1 teaspoon pickle juice (dill or sweet, your preference)

1 teaspoon hot sauce (preferably Tabasco)

1 large clove garlic, minced and smashed



Combine and mix all the ingredients together, chill for 30min, and Enjoy.