Dog needs home after spending most of year in Oakland County Animal Shelter

The Brief A dog found as a stray in February is hoping to find a home soon. Canelo is at the Oakland County Animal Shelter and Pet Adoption Center. He's good with kids and other dogs, and loves toys.



The Oakland County Animal Shelter and Pet Adoption Center is looking for someone to bring home a pup who has spent most of 2025 in the shelter.

Canelo was found as a stray in Pontiac and brought to the shelter on Feb. 14. That's more than 300 days living in a shelter.

(Oakland County Animal Shelter)

According to the shelter, he loves toys, knows basic manners, and is very food-motivated.

Canelo does well with children, and is also good with other dogs as long as there is a slow and proper introduction.

Looking to add Canelo to your family? He is neutered, microchipped, up-to-date on shots, and ready to meet you.

To learn more or meet Canelo or any other pets waiting for homes, contact the shelter at 248-858-1297.