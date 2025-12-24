Expand / Collapse search

Dog needs home after spending most of year in Oakland County Animal Shelter

By Amber Eikenberry
Published  December 24, 2025 11:09am EST
(Oakland County Animal Shelter)

    • A dog found as a stray in February is hoping to find a home soon.
    • Canelo is at the Oakland County Animal Shelter and Pet Adoption Center.
    • He's good with kids and other dogs, and loves toys.

PONTIAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Oakland County Animal Shelter and Pet Adoption Center is looking for someone to bring home a pup who has spent most of 2025 in the shelter. 

Canelo was found as a stray in Pontiac and brought to the shelter on Feb. 14. That's more than 300 days living in a shelter.

(Oakland County Animal Shelter)

According to the shelter, he loves toys, knows basic manners, and is very food-motivated.

Canelo does well with children, and is also good with other dogs as long as there is a slow and proper introduction. 

Looking to add Canelo to your family? He is neutered, microchipped, up-to-date on shots, and ready to meet you.

To learn more or meet Canelo or any other pets waiting for homes, contact the shelter at 248-858-1297.

The Source: This information is from the Oakland County Animal Shelter and Pet Adoption Center.

