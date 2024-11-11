Expand / Collapse search

Cool and dry for Tuesday and Wednesday

Published  November 11, 2024 9:54pm EST
Partly sunny, cool and dry for Tuesday

Rich Luterman has the forecast.

FOX 2 - Our next weather system brings some rain showers to the area late Wednesday night into Thursday.  

A quiet weather pattern will take us through the weekend.

For rest of Monday evening and overnight, it will be partly to mostly cloudy, breezy and cooler, with a low of 37.

On Tuesday: Partly sunny, cool and dry with a high near 50.

Wednesday:  Increasing clouds with a high of 52.

Thursday:  Cloudy with rain showers and a high of 52.

Friday: Partly cloudy with a high of 54.

Saturday: Partly sunny and a high of 55.

Sunday:  Look for increasing clouds and a high of 58.

