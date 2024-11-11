Cool and dry for Tuesday and Wednesday
FOX 2 - Our next weather system brings some rain showers to the area late Wednesday night into Thursday.
A quiet weather pattern will take us through the weekend.
For rest of Monday evening and overnight, it will be partly to mostly cloudy, breezy and cooler, with a low of 37.
On Tuesday: Partly sunny, cool and dry with a high near 50.
Wednesday: Increasing clouds with a high of 52.
Thursday: Cloudy with rain showers and a high of 52.
Friday: Partly cloudy with a high of 54.
Saturday: Partly sunny and a high of 55.
Sunday: Look for increasing clouds and a high of 58.
ENJOY,
-Rich Luterman