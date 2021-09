Hey gang, tonight will be cooler with overnight lows in the middle 50s.

Thursday features a mix of sun and clouds, with just a chance of a stray afternoon shower and a high of 73.

Lots of sun for Friday. It will be milder with a high of 76.

It will be warming up for the weekend. For starters, lots of sun on Saturday with a high of 82.

Partly sunny for Sunday with a high of 85.

It is going to stay warm through next week!

-Luterman