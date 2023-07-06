Cooler temps coming for the weekend

Hello gang, still a chance for spotty early evening showers Thursday then MUCH LESS HUMIDITY Friday into the weekend.

Saturday does bring the chance for spotty showers. It will warm up a bit next week.

For the rest of Thursday evening and overnight. Humid this evening with spotty showers and more comfortable overnight with a low of 63.

Friday: Partly sunny and less humid, very nice with a high of 81.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, with a few showers and a high of 78.

Sunday: Sun and clouds, very nice, and a high near 80.

Monday: Partly sunny and warmer with a high of 85.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a chance for spotty storms and a high 85.

ENJOY,

-Luterman



