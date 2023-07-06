Cooler temps coming for the weekend
FOX 2 (WJBK) - Hello gang, still a chance for spotty early evening showers Thursday then MUCH LESS HUMIDITY Friday into the weekend.
Saturday does bring the chance for spotty showers. It will warm up a bit next week.
For the rest of Thursday evening and overnight. Humid this evening with spotty showers and more comfortable overnight with a low of 63.
Friday: Partly sunny and less humid, very nice with a high of 81.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, with a few showers and a high of 78.
Sunday: Sun and clouds, very nice, and a high near 80.
Monday: Partly sunny and warmer with a high of 85.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a chance for spotty storms and a high 85.
ENJOY,
-Luterman