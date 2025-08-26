Corewell Health and Quest Diagnostics agree to joint lab to expand services statewide

The Brief Corewell Health and Quest Diagnostics have made an agreement to have a joint lab. The two organizations agreed on Tuesday that the joint venture Both expect the new laboratory to be operational in the first quarter of 2027.



Corewell Health and Quest Diagnostics have agreed to a joint lab that they say will expand access to affordable services in Michigan.

What they're saying:

The two organizations agreed on Tuesday that the joint venture, Diagnostic Lab of Michigan, LLC, will be based at a laboratory facility at the Corewell Health Southfield Center in Southfield. They say the future 100,000-square-foot facility will feature advanced technologies such as automated microbiology and high-throughput molecular testing.

Corewell said that Quest will provide the full complement of its Collaborative Lab Solutions, which would include a reference laboratory, professional laboratory management services, laboratory workforce and supply chain management, and analytics, for all of Corewell Health's hospital labs which are located across Michigan.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Quest Diagnostics, a leader in diagnostic lab services," Corewell Health Chief Operating Officer Chad Tuttle said. "Quest has a proven track record of delivering innovative and high-quality diagnostic services that put patients first. This new joint venture will support our ongoing efforts to make health care more affordable and accessible."

By the numbers:

The organizations say ownership of the joint venture will be shared 51% by Quest and 49% by Corewell Health.

Corewell says both parties are expected to complete the joint venture transaction in the first quarter of 2026 and intend to begin phases of the supply chain and reference agreements in late 2025.

Meanwhile, both expect the new laboratory to be operational in the first quarter of 2027.