Corewell Health reports second data breach impacting 1 million patients

Corewell Health is reporting another data breach impacting more than one million patients.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said that HealthEC, a vendor the health system uses to "identify high-risk patients, close gaps in care and recognize barriers to optimal care," experienced a data breach.

Nessel said that not all people involved in the breach have the same impacted data.

Some information that may have been breached includes: name; address; date of birth; Social Security number; medical record number; medical information, such as diagnosis, diagnosis code, mental/physical condition, prescription information, and provider’s name; health insurance information, including beneficiary number, subscriber number, Medicaid and/or Medicare identification number; billing and claims information, including patient account number, patient identification number, and treatment cost information.

Corewell said it sent letters to those impacted on Dec. 22.

This is the second time in recent months that Corewell has reported a data breach. Last month, the health system reported that Welltok, Inc., a software company contracted to provide communications services, had a data breach that impacted one million people.

"Health information is some of the most personal information we have," said Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel. "Michigan residents have been subjected to a surge of healthcare-related data breaches and deserve robust protection. It is critical that the Michigan legislature join the many other states that require companies who experience a data breach to immediately inform the Department of Attorney General."

Nessel noted that a smaller number of people may have also been impacted through Beaumont ACO, which has a separate contract with the company.

"Some Corewell patients may receive two letters due to the impact of this breach, which may cause confusion," Nessel said.

HealthEC is offering 12 months of credit monitoring and identity protection services through TransUnion. Information on how to enroll will be mailed directly to potentially impacted patients. For additional information, call 1-833-466-9216.