The top 10 high schools in Michigan, according to US News

There are over 700 public school districts in Michigan – with over 1,160 high schools from the southeast corner of the Lower Peninsula to the central time zone counties in the far west Upper Peninsula.

According to US news, the top high school in the entire state is in the Detroit area – specifically in Bloomfield Hills.

International Academy in Bloomfield Hills was named the number one school in the state of Michigan. It also came in at number 8 in the national rankings.

US News ranked almost 25,000 public schools in 50 states plus the District of Columbia.

The top schools' overall scores are based on the following six factors: college readiness, state assessment proficiency, state assessment performance, underserved student performance, college curriculum breadth, and graduation rate.

"Every student at the International Academy participates in the International Baccalaureate program, which emphasizes academics alongside community service. The International Academy also offers enrichment opportunities ranging from career mentorships to international trips. There are opportunities for parents to volunteer at the school. The International Academy has campuses in Bloomfield Hills, Troy and White Lake," US News wrote about the high school.

International Academy in Bloomfield Hills isn't the only Metro Detroit school in Michigan's upper echelon. International Academy of Macomb was ranked as the second-best school in Michigan – and number 13 overall. Michigan's other school in the top 100 in the country was City High Middle School in Grand Rapids – checking as the third best in the state and number 44 overall.

Here is the list of top 10 best high schools in Michigan, according to U.S. News:

Detroit's Public Schools Community District's highest-ranked high school was Renaissance High School – coming in at number 145 in the state of Michigan and 4,330 overall.

US News ranked all of the high schools in the state. Find out where yours ranks here.