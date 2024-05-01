Michigan Central Station's grand opening includes 10-day open house

The big day for Michigan Central Station's unveiling is a month out and details about the grand opening of the historic building's makeover are starting to come through.

Advertised as a "beacon of hope" in Detroit and the world of future mobility innovation, Michigan Central's big reveal is slated for June 6 and will include a concert staring well-known Detroit musicians, short films, and prominent city leaders talking about the significance of the moment.

From June 7-16, there will be an open house that the public is invited to attend where they can tour the main floor, learn about the station's history and its restoration, as well as what's in store for the site in the future.

Pre-registration will be required in advance to attend.

Along with the main train station, the former Book Depository building where Newlab is now based will also be open to the public. Local vendors and food options will be there during the 10-day event.

The Open House option will continue from June 21 to Aug. 31 with availability on Fridays and Saturdays during that time period.

Organizers behind the Open House expect around 75,000 people to see the building.

The timing details include: