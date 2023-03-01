Corktown Music Festival, Astronomicon, and more things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit
Listen to local music while helping animals, immerse yourself in all things pop culture, and more this weekend.
Here's what's going on:
Corktown Music Festival
- Friday, March 3 and Saturday, March 4
- Corktown in Detroit
Local bands will perform on numerous stages around Corktown during this fundraiser festival benefiting 4 Paws 1 Heart.
Tickets are $20.
Astronomicon
- Friday, March 3 through Sunday, March 5
- Burton Manor at 27777 Schoolcraft Rd. in Livonia
This comic con features comics, toys, horror, wrestling, pop culture, and more.
Guest appearances include Kevin Smith, Jay Mewes, Jason Lee, and others.
Tickets start at $30 for adults. Children 5 and younger are free and passes for children 6-12 are $15.
Detroit Whisky Festival
- Friday, March 3 from 6-10 p.m.
- Shed 3 in Eastern Market
Taste whiskeys, bourbons, and ryes from around the world at the sixth Whisky Festival.
General admission tickets include 10 sample tickets. VIP is also available. Food will be available to buy.
Ice Festival
- Saturday, March 4 from 2-7 p.m.
- Brown Iron Brewhouse in Washington Township
Sit by the fire, watch ice carvings, and enjoy food and drinks at Brown Iron Brewhouse's Ice Festival.
There will be a hot chocolate bar, coffee bar, and rare beer tappings.
Winter Fest
- Sunday, March 5 from 2-4:30 p.m.
- Southfield Sports Arena at 26000 Evergreen Rd.
This free event includes ice skating, a ropes course, and a climbing wall, as well as horse-drawn carriage rides and marshmallow roasting.
For more information, call the Parks & Recreation Information Desk at 248-796-4620.