Corktown Music Festival, Astronomicon, and more things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

article

Listen to local music while helping animals, immerse yourself in all things pop culture, and more this weekend.

Here's what's going on:

Corktown Music Festival

Friday, March 3 and Saturday, March 4

Corktown in Detroit

Local bands will perform on numerous stages around Corktown during this fundraiser festival benefiting 4 Paws 1 Heart.

Tickets are $20.

Check out the full lineup.

Astronomicon

Friday, March 3 through Sunday, March 5

Burton Manor at 27777 Schoolcraft Rd. in Livonia

This comic con features comics, toys, horror, wrestling, pop culture, and more.

Guest appearances include Kevin Smith, Jay Mewes, Jason Lee, and others.

Tickets start at $30 for adults. Children 5 and younger are free and passes for children 6-12 are $15.

Get tickets.

Detroit Whisky Festival

Friday, March 3 from 6-10 p.m.

Shed 3 in Eastern Market

Taste whiskeys, bourbons, and ryes from around the world at the sixth Whisky Festival.

General admission tickets include 10 sample tickets. VIP is also available. Food will be available to buy.

Get tickets.

Ice Festival

Saturday, March 4 from 2-7 p.m.

Brown Iron Brewhouse in Washington Township

Sit by the fire, watch ice carvings, and enjoy food and drinks at Brown Iron Brewhouse's Ice Festival.

There will be a hot chocolate bar, coffee bar, and rare beer tappings.

Winter Fest

Sunday, March 5 from 2-4:30 p.m.

Southfield Sports Arena at 26000 Evergreen Rd.

This free event includes ice skating, a ropes course, and a climbing wall, as well as horse-drawn carriage rides and marshmallow roasting.

For more information, call the Parks & Recreation Information Desk at 248-796-4620.