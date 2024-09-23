Corvette driver killed in rollover crash on Troy, Sterling Heights border

One person is dead after a rollover crash Sunday morning on the border of Troy and Sterling Heights.

What led to the crash is unknown, but the mangled Corvette was upside down against a fence in the area of Dequindre south of Metro Parkway around 7 a.m.

"I saw the car over there smashed into the fence, and it didn't look good," said one witness.

Another witness, Issac Jajawie, said he was on his way to church when he saw the car and realized he knew the driver.

"I detail cars and I detail his car all the time. So, once I saw the car, and me being the car fanatic that I am, something in my gut told me, that's him," he said.

The driver, who is not being identified, was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Though it isn't known how fast the driver was going when he crashed, those who live in the area said speeding is a big problem along the stretch of road, especially at night.