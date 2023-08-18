Costco recalls portable chargers after reported fire on commercial flight

article

Costco is recalling 350,000 portable phone chargers after several reports surfaced of it catching fire, including on a commercial flight.

The Ubio Labs power banks, which were sold at Costco stores nationwide and online, "can overheat and ignite, posing a fire hazard," according to a notice from the Consumer Product Safety Comission (CPSC).

Consumers who have purchased the recalled power banks are urged to "immediately" stop using it, according to a notice from the CPSC.

The product was available at Costco in either a pack of one or a pack of two from September 2018 through December 2020.

Costco issues recall for 350,000 Ubio Labs portable chargers. (CPSC)

The recall was issued after Costco received three reports of the devices catching fire. In one instance, the device reportedly caught fire on a flight. The CPSC said there have been four reports of smoke inhalation and one report of a minor burn injury to passengers on the flight.

Ubio Labs is no longer in business. Consumers who have the recalled product should contact Costco for a full refund.

Costco has also reached out to " all known purchasers directly," according to the notice.

Consumers can find the recalled model number PWB1071 printed on the back. The Costco item number is also printed on the package.

The item number for the recalled single pack is 1314518, and the item number for the recalled two-pack is 1265470, according to the notice.

