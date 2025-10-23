article

Cougar sightings are surging in Michigan with 2025 set to own some of the highest numbers in years. It follows a similar trend in 2024 when there were 23 confirmed sightings. The population's rebound follows nearly a century of little-to-no movement among cougar numbers.



Wildlife managers have already recorded more than 20 cougar sightings in 2025, according to data from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.

The majority of the reports have been confirmed from photographs taken and sent to the DNR, though videos have also been helpful this year. The most high profile sighting arrived in March when two cougar cubs were spotted — the first time in a century.

Figures reported on the DNR's online tracking tool note there have been 22 confirmed sightings of cougars in Michigan in 2025. About half of the reports happened between January and March, but sightings were also reported throughout the year.

Every sighting in 2025 was in the Upper Peninsula with a heat map showing a concentration in the southwest corner of the Keweenaw Peninsula.

Last year was the biggest year for cougar sightings in a while, with five more confirmed visuals than in 2023.

It would only take one more photograph to tie 2024's record.

While it's not clear how many cougars reside in the state, there are indications the population is beginning to grow based on the trend line from the DNR. In 2018, there was only one sighting.

Numbers jumped to 11 in 2019 and then 15 in 2020.

A graph of confirmed cougar sightings in Michigan going back to 2008. Figures via DNR.

While trail cameras catching moments of cougars prowling around the Upper Peninsula don't happen often, excitement around the species hit new heights in March when state biologists confirmed the existence of two cubs.

Believed to be 7–9 weeks old at the time, both were found in Ontonagon County. They were spotted on private land by a local resident.

It was the first time cubs had been spotted since the early 1900s when they were extirpated. According to the DNR, the cubs were spotted without their mother.

Another trail camera caught the moment a cougar wrestled a deer to the ground. The wild video was recorded in 2024.

It was observed deep in the wilderness by a Houghton resident who had set up a camera for a potential bow-hunting spot. This case was in Toivola, located off the M-26 Highway in the Keweenaw Peninsula.

"I was looking through the frames and saw that it was a video and thought ‘oh my god’," he told FOX at the time. "I played it and I didn't believe it."