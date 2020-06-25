'Count Me In' grants worth thousands are available for women business owners

"It has fundamentally changed everything," said Nell Merlino.

Merlino is the woman behind "Take Your Daughter to Work Day" and she's also been helping women business owners for decades. She is now reviving her "Count me in" campaign to help female entrepreneurs in the wake of COVID-19.

"I believe this is an extraordinary time for us to step in to leadership positions both in business and our community, because nobody's coming to save us but us," she said.

Merlino says right now hundreds of thousands of dollars in grant money is available for women business owners who've been in business at least three years.

"Any of your viewers who have an existing business - this is an opportunity - we're doing 15, $10,000 grants and four $25,000 grants," she said.

Money that could surely help many businesses get back on their feet during these tough economic times.

"We are looking forward to hearing from women across the Detroit area who need some help," she said. "It's also an extraordinary community to belong to."

And Merlino says all they're asking in return for the money is that the recipients - pay it forward.

"Either doing something for their employees, their community, or their church," she said. "Whatever's important to them, that they think will help."

GO HERE to apply for a grant. Applications are due by July 8th.