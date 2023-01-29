Country Legend Reba McEntire opens restaurant in Oklahoma

Country legend Reba McEntire is continuing to build her brand after opening up a restaurant in Atoka, Oklahoma.

"Reba's Place" recently hosted its grand opening on January 26. McEntire partnered with the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma and the city of Atoka to open up the dining and entertainment venue.

"This has been a dream come true," McEntire said at a news conference. "It took several villages to make it happen."

"Music and the fans helped build this place and get it all together. And that’s what a restaurant is all about, where people can come in, visit and eat," she continued.

The restaurant is housed in a century-old Masonic Temple. It comprises three stories and can accommodate 250 people.

The menu includes Choctaw Beef Steaks and Chops, Slow Smoked Brisket, Nashville Hot Chicken, Memphis Style Bologna Sandwiches, burgers, sandwiches, and McEntire’s favorite Strawberry Shortcake.

Reba’s Place is located at 319 E Court Street, Atoka, OK 74525, and is open daily, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

McEntire, one of music's most beloved icons, has made her mark on country music. She grew up in Oklahoma and her fate was sealed when she moved to Nashville and began making music. Reba has sold over 33.5 million albums during her lengthy career.

The Grammy-winning multiplatinum artist’s career has spanned across music, television, film and theater and she remains one of country music’s most popular artists with No. 1 records.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: Reba McEntire attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

The Oklahoma native was the star of the popular "Reba," television show for six seasons and has appeared in multiple films.

The Associated Press and FOX News contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles.