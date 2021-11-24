Country Time Lemonade, Tang, Arizona Tea, Kool-Aid powders recalled due to possible metal, glass contamination

article

Several varieties of powdered drinks have been recalled because they may contain very small pieces of metal or glass.

Country Time Lemonade, Tang, Arizona Tea powdered beverages, and limited Kool-Aid powdered beverages with "Best When Used By" dates between May 10, 2023, and Nov. 1, 2023, have been voluntarily recalled in the United States.

Country Time Lemonade with a "Best When Used By" date of Sept. 15, 2023, and select Tang powdered beverages with "Best When Used By" dates of Aug. 20-21, 2023, has also been recalled in Canada.

See a full list of products that are part of the recall below.

The metal or glass may have gotten into the powders during production. It was first discovered during an internal review at the manufacturing facility.

If you purchased the recalled products, do not use them.

Consumers can contact Kraft Heinz from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, Monday- Friday to see if a product they purchased is part of the voluntary recall and to receive reimbursement: U.S. Consumer Relations at 1-855-713-9237; Canada Consumer Relations at 1-855-268-1775.

If you can't see the list of recalled items below, click here.