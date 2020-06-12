County clerks prep changes to keep November election safe by mail, at precincts

The challenge of making sure our elections are done safely in this age of COVID-19 a huge concern for people across this state.

Even more so, the clerks in Michigan are taking a very close look in their individual counties how they can work with other institutions to make sure that everybody is safe. Helping explain it is Lisa Brown, the Oakland County clerk.

FOX 2: "Vote Safe Michigan is a Coalition our together to make sure voting is safe. What are we talking about?

"It is a coalition of individuals and organizations that are committed to ensuring that every voter has a right to cast their ballots without risking their health or safety," Brown said. "And it's bipartisan, and it's an important initiative during this pandemic. It's a concern for people and we don't want anybody to be discouraged from casting their vote and exercising their vote because they fear for their safety or their health. So whether they can do it by mail or in the precinct, everybody has the right to do it safely."

FOX 2: "Talk about the mail in ballots. What should we keep in mind?"

"In August, we see more spoiled ballots than any other election because people forget that you can only vote one party in August," she said. "So, if you're voting from home and you're voting by mail, make sure that you read those instructions that come with your ballot and remember that you can only vote one party. If you cross over, you're going to spoil your ballot and those votes are not going to count.

"And don't forget about the non-partisan portion of the ballot as well because you should vote that part too. And please use a black or blue ink pen to make sure your vote counts. And all these talk about the security of voting by mail. We've been doing it in Michigan for years."

FOX 2: "Keeping elections safe is really a team effort?"

"Secretary of State is also working on this issue and this is a discussion amongst all of us because we are a team," Brown said. "And we want to make sure that our elections are accurate and secure. Talking about PPE for poll workers, talking about all of those sorts of things, and what will be needed to ensure safety for the voters and for the people working in the pre-sinks on Election Day."