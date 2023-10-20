Couple attacked by aggressive dogs in Grosse Pointe Park, woman injured

Two aggressive dogs attacked a couple during their walk in Grosse Pointe Park early Friday morning.

The woman suffered a gash on her leg, but told Fox 2 that her husband is a hero for fending off the dogs – which police suspect might be pit bulls.

The attack took place in the area of Beaconsfield Avenue and Charkevoix Street around 5:45 a.m. An investigation remains ongoing.

"It's definitely a scary situation," said Grosse Pointe resident Tori Conklin.

Conklin has two huskies that she walks in the same neighborhood that the attack occurred in.

This incident comes after a 4-year-old boy in Detroit was fatally attacked by a pit bull on Wednesday. Detroit police and the family said the dog belonged to a close-by neighbor who failed to secure it.

A nearby community, Grosse Pointe Shores recently approved and then rescinded a ban on pit bulls.

"I do not think that there should be a ban directly for pit bulls," Conklin said. "I think that dogs are dependent creatures, on their owners. We need to put rules, precautions, and laws for the owners – not so much the dog."

Conklin added she just hopes that she and her two huskies can remain safe while walking in the neighborhood.