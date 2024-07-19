Couple found dead inside Ypsilanti apartment

Police in Ypsilanti are working to find out what led to the deaths of a young child's parents.

A wellness check at Huron Heights Apartment Complex led to the discovery as neighbors and close family friends want to know what happened to a couple found dead after a welfare check.

Off-camera — a neighbor says the boyfriend and girlfriend kept to themselves but would say hello. They also had a child but police say the child was not at the home when officers arrived.

The Washtenaw County Sherriff’s Office says the early indication is there’s no foul play involved which only adds more questions for those who knew the couple.

A sergeant from the sheriff’s office says investigators are still gathering evidence to determine a cause of death.

Stay with FOX 2 for more information as we follow this developing story.



